Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Taken Out Of Matt Rife Show In Handcuffs As She Pleads Her Innocence: Watch

Apparently phones are banned at Matt Rife shows.

BYAlexander Cole
Lisa Ann's Birthday

If you are unfamiliar, Lisa Ann is a former adult film star. Although she is mostly known for her work in the industry, she is now in the podcasting world. Moreover, she has become a huge sports gambling enthusiast and has made that part of her brand. Overall, she has done a pretty good job of separating herself from her previous line of work. However, there are always going to be people who remember her for those times. Either way, she is now in the news for a whole different reason.

Controversial comedian Matt Rife was performing at Radio City in New York. Overall, this is a massive show, and he decided to make cell phones banned at the show. Allegedly, Lisa Ann did not get the message on that. In the tweet below, you can see the actress being taken out of the venue in handcuffs. She seemed pretty upset by the situation as she continued to plead her innocence. Lisa Ann noted that she never took her phone out, despite security insisting that she did. The NYPD detained her, and she seems to be out of custody now.

Read More: Matt Rife Net Worth 2023: What Is The Comedian Worth?

Lisa Ann Speaks

To make matters a bit more interesting here, it would appear as though Lisa Ann and Matt Rife are friends. This certainly adds another layer to the story, although he probably had no hand in enforcing the rules he laid out. Whether or not she actually took her phone out is only something that those sitting around her at the venue can confirm. Either way, a conversation between Rife and Lisa Ann might need to be had. Otherwise, the friendship could be on the rocks.

Are you a fan of Matt Rife? Let us know your thoughts on the comedian, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

Read More: Matt Rife's TikTok Feud With A Six-Year-Old Leads To More Backlash For The Comedian

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.