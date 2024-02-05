Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Taken Out Of Matt Rife Show In Handcuffs As She Pleads Her Innocence: Watch

If you are unfamiliar, Lisa Ann is a former adult film star. Although she is mostly known for her work in the industry, she is now in the podcasting world. Moreover, she has become a huge sports gambling enthusiast and has made that part of her brand. Overall, she has done a pretty good job of separating herself from her previous line of work. However, there are always going to be people who remember her for those times. Either way, she is now in the news for a whole different reason.

Controversial comedian Matt Rife was performing at Radio City in New York. Overall, this is a massive show, and he decided to make cell phones banned at the show. Allegedly, Lisa Ann did not get the message on that. In the tweet below, you can see the actress being taken out of the venue in handcuffs. She seemed pretty upset by the situation as she continued to plead her innocence. Lisa Ann noted that she never took her phone out, despite security insisting that she did. The NYPD detained her, and she seems to be out of custody now.

Lisa Ann Speaks

To make matters a bit more interesting here, it would appear as though Lisa Ann and Matt Rife are friends. This certainly adds another layer to the story, although he probably had no hand in enforcing the rules he laid out. Whether or not she actually took her phone out is only something that those sitting around her at the venue can confirm. Either way, a conversation between Rife and Lisa Ann might need to be had. Otherwise, the friendship could be on the rocks.

