Doja Cat, Kodak Black, And Adekunle Gold Bring High-Level Performances On Jeymes Samuel-Produced "JEEZU"

The Book of Clarence film and soundtrack produced by British multi-talent Jeymes Samuel are in full effect. The music is being talked about a lot in particular. That is thanks in large part to JAY-Z's contributions. He and Roc Nation were catalysts in bringing both pieces of art to fruition and they are delivering in a big way. Again, the music is getting a lot of praise, especially the Doja Cat, Kodak Black, and Adekunle Gold track "JEEZU."

Since the movie focuses on religious themes, so too does the music. Adekunle brings booming vocals right from the jump. The production from Jeymes is epic and soulful with woodwind and organ elements, as well as nicely-placed gunshots. Kodak surprises with great lyricism and honesty about his life. Then, Doja Cat comes in with a hungry attitude.

Listen To "JEEZU" By Jeymes Samuel, Doja Cat, Kodak Black, Adekunle Gold, And Jeymes Samuel

Her rapping has vastly improved since the release of her controversial Scarlet LP. She is in peak form right now, "Cats dogmatic 'til they see I got the dog in me /

Oh, you mad now? Oh, you hurtin', shawty need a signature." That is just one of the fantastic lines in her verse. Doja is proving again and again that she is a top-flight MC in the current state of hip-hop regardless of how you feel about her.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yup, y'all ain't know me back then

I was tapped in corners, I was backed in

They gon' judge me only based upon the fashion

Mama taught me only judge 'em from they actions

Free of guilt, because you never caught me lackin'

I know they watchin' me

