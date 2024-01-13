Jhené Aiko Reminds How Stunning Her Voice Is On "Sun/Son"

Jhené Aiko is an artist who takes time in between each release. It is a double-edged sword because she is ultra-talented and we always want to hear her more often. The 35-year-old soulful balladeer has not dropped a full-length in nearly four years. Her last effort was Chilombo, a project that featured the likes of H.E.R., Ab-Soul, Nas, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Even on the single front, Jhené has remained fairly quiet. The last release came in May with "alive & well (gratitude)." Then, about a month and a half before that was "calm & patient." Hopefully, those two outputs last year are signs of a project coming in 2024. We say that because Jhené is back to start of the year with a bang.

Listen To "Sun/Son" By Jhené Aiko

Just yesterday, the elegant songstress put out the gorgeous piano-backed "Sun/Son." A song about a man being her source of ever-lasting energy. Today, Aiko has brought another version with soft drums and synths. It is currently available on YouTube, so show it some love with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Sun/Son" by Jhené Aiko? Is this the best track she has come out with in the past couple of years, why or why not? Do you think an album is coming soon? Where do you rank Aiko amongst the current field of R&B singers?

Quotable Lyrics:

Waited awhile, don't know where you was (Where you was)

I prayed out loud and then there you were

Made for the veil, you're the way, the one (Way, the one)

No doubt about it, you charge me up, you chargе me up (Sun son, sun son)

My solar power, I'm so in love (Sun son, sun son)

You chargе me up, you charge me up (Sun son, sun son)

