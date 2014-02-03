Ab-Soul is nothing less than a rap game shaman. With access to / influence in an intoxicated realm of good and evil spirits, there’s an air of trancelike ritual about this third-eye soldier’s work. Hype notwithstanding, his first two studio albums (Longterm Mentality and Control System) were critically acclaimed. Throughout his career, the Carson, California native has released two studio albums and two mixtapes, collaborating with Mac Miller, Jhene Aiko, JMSN, Danny Brown, Rapsody, Chance The Rapper, Mod Sun, Jesse Medina, Rich Hil, Metasota, Vic Mensa, BJ The Chicago Kid, Retchy P, Action Bronson, Chuck Inglish, Nipsey Hussle, Pete Rock, Camp Lo, Da$h, Sir Michael Rocks, Smoke DZA, Twista, Talib Kweli, Black Thought, Childish Gambino, Murs, Problem, Casey Veggies, Skeme, Joe Budden, Joey Bada$$ and more - not to mention he’s a quarter of TDE super-group Black Hippy alongside Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock. Most recently, he announced the completion of two new projects, hinted at another with The Alchemist and decided to stop writing his lyrics down, penning them from memory à la Jay Z (a major influence) instead. Stay tuned.