Ab-Soul Changes Up His Style On Moody New Album "Soul Burger"

Soulo snapped on this one.

Ab-Soul is quietly the most impressive lyricist on TDE. He was in contention with Kendrick Lamar for years, but now that Dot has started pgLang, the crown is inarguably his. Nobody raps like, or about the same things as Ab-Soul. Soul Burger contains his usual mixture of heady metaphors and juvenile humor, but it also branches out in way that previous Solo albums have not. This album has West Coast bangers, jazzy freakouts, and collaborations with non-TDE wordsmiths. It maintains Ab-Soul's esoteric appeal and makes it more palatable than its been in years.

This unique balance in struck within the first couple songs. "9 Mile" and "Payday" pay tribute to the icons that influenced Ab-Soul, with the former being an obvious 8 Mile riff. The rapper is in rare form on these songs, dropping bars that will take a rewind or at least a few repeat listens to fully sink in. The solo Soulo tracks vary in terms of tone. Some are more aggressive, others more reflective, like "Peace" and the Soul Burger closer, "Righteous Man." The variety of collabs is definitely helpful in keeping things moving, with emcees like Punch, Lupe Fiasco, and Vince Staples taking center stages and delivering stellar work. Soul is never outshined, however. Soul Burger is a triumph. Check it out.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Ab-Soul Expands His Musical Boundaries

Soul Burger tracklist: