Ab-Soul Reveals Release Date & Cover Art For New Album “Soul Burger”

Ab-Soul's new project is coming soon.

Earlier this month, Ab-Soul unveiled his new single, "Squeeze 1st 2." The track set the tone for the rest of the TDE rapper's upcoming album, which he officially announced today. The project, titled Soul Burger, is slated for release on November 8 of this year. Ab-Soul shared the news alongside a dramatic trailer for the project and revealed its simplistic cover art.

Reportedly, the project will be a tribute to Doe Burger, who passed away in late 2021. Fans can't wait to hear what the artist has up his sleeve on his new project, which will follow his 2022 LP, Herbert. The announcement comes shortly after TDE Punch addressed rumors about Ab-Soul and some supposed tension with J Cole.

Ab-Soul's New Album, Soul Burger, Drop On November 8

Earlier this month, HipHopDX's Jeremy Hecht theorized that J Cole included Ab-Soul on a song as a shot at Kendrick Lamar. "Ab-Soul threw jabs at J. Cole after Cole did him dirty by adding him & Daylyt to a song with a verse dissing Kendrick on 'Pi,'" he wrote. Punch clarified that this was not the case, instead saying that the song was recorded before "Like That" even dropped. "I hate to clear up rumors, I usually let them fester and see how far they go, but ALL verses on Pi were recorded long before Like That," he said.

Hecht followed up at the time, claiming that he got this information from Glasses Malone, who apparently said it during a livestream. "Glad Punch clarified but just so everyone knows… I wasn’t making that theory up out of thin air.. Glasses Malone who is close to all of those people said on a livestream that Cole recorded that verse later and that Soul didn’t hear it. I was basing things off that," he said. What do you think of Ab-Soul unveiling the album art and release date of his upcoming album, Soul Burger? Are you looking forward to hearing it when it drops on November 8? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

