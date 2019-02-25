album art
- MusicEminem Shares "Curtain Call 2" Album Cover, Twitter Reacts To Childish Hidden Messages"Helish" and "boobss" are just two of the hidden words in Eminem's album artwork for "Curtain Call 2."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCoi Leray Announces Debut Album "Trendsetter" Cover Art & Release DateCoi Leray says her forthcoming debut album "Trendsetter" will be "one of the biggest female artist albums in the world." By Aron A.
- MusicTrippie Redd's Possible "Pegasus" Art Has Fans Upset & ConfusedTrippie Redd's possible "Pegasus" cover artwork is being destroyed on social media, forcing the artist to delete the post.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJohn Legend Reveals "Bigger Love" Cover Art & TracklistJohn Legend has shared the cover art and tracklist for his upcoming album, "Bigger Love," featuring Jhené Aiko, Rapsody, and more.By Lynn S.
- MusicSleepy Hallow Announces "Sleepy For President" Tracklist & Release DateSleepy Hallow announced the release date for his new album, "Sleepy For President," along with the cover art and tracklist, with features from Sheff G and more.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Honours Late Friend Anthony "Fif" Soares With New Cover ArtDrake paid tribute to his late friend, Anthony "Fif" Soares, who was murdered in 2017, by including his photo on the back of his new mixtape, "Dark Lane Demo Tapes."By Lynn S.
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reveals Cover Art For Upcoming "Artist 2.0" AlbumFans speculate that "Artist 2.0" will drop on Valentine's Day.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Baby Reveals Cover Art For Upcoming "My Turn" AlbumLil Baby is on the way.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentThe Art Of "Doggystyle": How Snoop Dogg's Cover Shaped Hip-Hop Album ArtHow Darryl "Joe Cool' Daniel's album artwork for Snoop Dogg's "Doggystyle" has influenced generations of hip-hop artwork. By Sanibel Chai
- MusicKanye West's "Jesus Is King" Album Art Mystery Has Been SolvedThird Man Records co-founder reveals where "AR 1331 A" came from. By Aron A.
- MusicJeezy Reveals Upcoming "TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman" Cover ArtKeepin' it old school.By hnhh
- MusicDJ Khaled Unveils Official "Father Of Asahd" Album CoverDJ Khaled's new album comes out on May 17.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Unveils "Indigo" Album Art & Confirms Release DateChris Brown's new album is officially on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicScHoolboy Q Shares "CrasH Talk" Cover Art & Tracklist"CrasH Talk" drops April 26th.By Aron A.
- Music2 Chainz Reveals "Rap Or Go To The League" Album Art2 Chainz long-awaited fifth studio album drops this Friday.By Aron A.