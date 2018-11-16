Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentThe Art Of "Illmatic": Exploring Nas' Duelling RealitiesA thematic exploration of one of hip-hop's most enduring images, the cover of Nas' debut album "Illmatic."By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentBig Sean's Best PunchlinesBig Sean has a caption ready for you.By Sanibel Chai
- TVTop 10 Characters In "The Sopranos"We rank the top 10 best characters in the beloved TV series "The Sopranos."By Sanibel Chai
- TV"The Sopranos" Changed TV: Here's How"The Sopranos" first aired on January 10, 1999. We dive into how it changed the TV landscape.By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentFamily Friendly Rap: Why The Sanitization Of Rap Is A ProblemAgainst the sanitization of rap music. By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentThe Art Of "Doggystyle": How Snoop Dogg's Cover Shaped Hip-Hop Album ArtHow Darryl "Joe Cool' Daniel's album artwork for Snoop Dogg's "Doggystyle" has influenced generations of hip-hop artwork. By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentRap Is Therapy: Songs For Your MentalThe most therapeutic rap songs.By Sanibel Chai
- TV"The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air": Top 10 Best EpisodesWe break down the ten best episodes of "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." By Sanibel Chai
- ReviewsVince Staples Is A Visionary: Examining His Boldest Step YetTaking a closer look at the first episode of "The Vince Staples Show" and the accompanying music.By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentBig Sean Is GrownBig Sean unlocks new growth in his latest releases. By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentLogic "Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind" ReviewLogic's new album is effective, perhaps to a fault.By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentLil Dicky's "Earth" Bucks Internet Trend Of Sarcasm With Much-Needed Dose Of SincerityWhy Lil Dicky's "Earth" is important.By Sanibel Chai
- TV"The Wire": Top 10 Best EpisodesWe take you through the top 10 best episodes from "The Wire."By Sanibel Chai
- TV"The Sopranos:" Top 10 Best EpisodesHBO's "The Sopranos" brought some of the best television of our time. By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentYoung Thug Is A Modern-Day PicassoIs Young Thug a Cubist? By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentA Brief History Of The Chipmunk Vocal SampleTracing the roots of the high-pitched, sped-up sample.By Sanibel Chai
- Original ContentWhy Comedy Rap Is Always Considered "Less Than"Can comedic rap ever escape the asterisk beside its name?By Sanibel Chai