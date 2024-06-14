Megan Thee Stallion Album Art Confusion Continues As New Cover Appears On Streaming Services

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
Megan updated her cover numerous times.

Megan Thee Stallion has been having a solid start to the year so far. Over the past seven months, she has dropped off three singles in "COBRA," "HISS," and "BOA." Clearly, you can spot the trend here. Moreover, it was revealed recently that the artist would be dropping off an album called MEGAN on June 28th. Overall, the project is one of the most hyped of the entire year, especially since the artist is currently on tour right now. Fans are excited for this body of work, and there are some lofty expectations.

However, there has been one point of contention as it pertains to this new album. Overall, there are a lot of fans who have taken issue with the album's cover art. The first cover that was shown off was a bit too avant-garde for people's tastes. As for the second cover, it was much better, but some still couldn't get over the "M" pasted in the background. Well, according to Pop Base, it would appear as though a third cover has appeared online.

New Megan Thee Stallion Cover?

This is the cover being displayed on streaming services, which indicates it is the official cover. As for the contents of it, Meg can be seen crawling out of an egg. This is a motif that had been used in previous covers, so this should come as no surprise. Ultimately, it is a solid choice, even if it has caused more confusion over her project's branding. Hopefully, the cover art situation is resolved and fans can focus on the music.

Let us know your thoughts on this album cover, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this album cover works for Megan Thee Stallion? What are your expectations for MEGAN and what kind of features do you hope to hear? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

