Megan Thee Stallion Treats Texas Tour Stops To Bun B, Paul Wall, Slim Thug & More Special Guests

Austin and Megan Thee Stallion's home city of Houston got some amazing shows, and with one more to go, there's even more on the way.

Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" tour with GloRilla has wowed audiences and racked up big moments in spades, and everything is that much bigger in Texas. Moreover, her performances in the state (one night in Dallas, one night for Austin and two nights at her home city of Houston over the past week or so), held a lot of big surprises, instances of gratitude and triumph, and of course, plenty of killer tracks and highlights. For Austin (the Thursday, June 13 show), Paul Wall joined the stage, whereas Bun B, Slim Thug, and Lil Keke accompanied Tina Snow in Houston on Friday, June 14. You can find clips below, as well as more footage with the "Via" links further down.

Not only that, but there is one more Texas show left, specifically another Houston date, so who knows what could happen tonight (Saturday, June 15)? Maybe there won't be any special guests, maybe they will be the same, or perhaps Megan Thee Stallion is bringing out even more people. Either way, we're sure it'll be a great show, and that it'll continue to fuel hype for her upcoming album, Megan. The 29-year-old is teasing more material ahead of the LP, and it sounds like it could really ring off.

Read More: Flavor Flav Sticks Up For Megan Thee Stallion Amid Alleged AI Sex Tape Drama

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Paul Wall In Austin

However, some fans are a little bit confused by Megan's rollout given the multiple album covers we've received for it. At press time, it's still relatively unclear which one will grace most platforms and which ones will be alternate editions, if at all. Still, some folks definitely liked some of Megan Thee Stallion's most recent artwork as opposed to her initial reveal, so all's well that ends well. Maybe more artists should feel free to trial run their covers if they want more fan input.

Bun B, Slim Thug & Lil Keke Join The Houston Fun