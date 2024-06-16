Megan Thee Stallion’s Dance Moves Leave Slim Thug In Awe At Houston Show: Watch

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Slim Thug wants to know if he has a chance with Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently making her way across North America on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour, and recently, she enlisted some special guests to join her onstage in Texas. The Houston-born performer brought out Slim Thug, Bun B, and Lil Keke at her hometown stop. For obvious reasons, fans went wild, and can't wait to see who the hitmaker will bring out next.

During the show, Lil Keke performed "Southside," Bun B performed "Int’l Players Anthem," and Slim Thug performed "Still Trippin." In a clip from the show, he also made it clear that Meg's dance moves caught his eye, and had nothing but nice things to say. He even later took to social media to ask fans whether or not they think he has a shot at getting with the "Hiss" performer. “What y’all think I got a chance or naw?” he wrote.

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee Stallion

Unfortunately, most commenters weren't feeling his remarks and felt as though he should have kept things professional. "Chances are ......SLIM," one Instagram user wrote in The Shade Room's comments section. "Just be a big brother and relax," another urged. Regardless, Slim Thug says he had a great time and doesn't appear fazed by the criticism. “Y’all can hate all y’all want now last night was lit,” he chimed in later.

New special guests aren't all the Hotties have to look forward to, however, as Meg is also gearing up to drop her new album Megan sometime soon. She previewed a track from it last week, and so far, fans agree it sounds like a hit. What do you think of Slim Thug shooting his shot at Megan Thee Stallion? Do you think he has a chance or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

