Slim Thug Defends Megan Thee Stallion After She Lied During ABC Interview

The rapper is still in her corner.

Megan Thee Stallion has come under fire. Again. The rapper opened up about the incident in which she was shot by Tory Lanez during her recent documentary In Her Words. Fans were expecting to delve into the rapper's trauma regarding the shooting. What they found instead, was an instance in which Megan Thee Stallion admitted that she lied. She admits that she played fast and loose with the truth during her ABC interview with Gayle King in 2022. The internet is angry, but Slim Thug is coming to her defense.

To be clear, Megan Thee Stallion stated, point blank, that she lied to Gayle King. "Yes, b*tch. I lied to Gayle King, b*tch," she said in the documentary. I f*cked the n**ga like once, maybe twice, on a drunk night. You kept catching me out of my f*cking mind." The internet was up in arms over this revelation, especially given the fact that Lanez is currently serving a decade in prison. Megan Thee Stallion's rep has already been a controversial topic, but the haters have come out of woodwork on this. Slim Thug, conversely, felt that Megan was being judged too harshly.

Slim Thug Criticized Gayle King's Line Of Questioning

Slim Thug asserted that most people would have kept the details of their sexual past to themselves. "Who the f*ck want to say who they slept with on ABC News," he asked his followers. "Nobody wanna say that." Slim Thug proceeded to call out Gayle King for her invasion line of questioning. "That's the dumbest sh*t for her to ask her anyway," he posited. The rapper then pointed the finger at fans who've attacked Megan Thee Stallion in the wake of this revelation. He called her critics "stupid" and told them it was none of her business what she did behind closed doors.