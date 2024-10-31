Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Revealing She Lied About Sleeping With Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion's new documentary has sparked big reactions.

Today, Megan Thee Stallion finally unveiled her new Prime Video documentary, In Her Words. The doc arrived along with some unexpected revelations, including that she once lied to Gayle King. According to the femcee, she wasn't totally truthful when asked about the extent of her relationship with Tory Lanez during their 2022 interview.

"Yes, b***h, I lied to Gayle King, b***h," Meg stated. "First of all, I ain't know that b***h was even going to ask me about that s**t, b***h. I thought we was going to talk about the shooting. Why is you asking me about f***ing Tory? That's not what this is about. Even if I was, I f***ed the n***a, like, once. Maybe twice, on a drunk night. But she kept catching me out of my f***ing mind."

Tory Lanez Lawyer, Ceasar McDowell, Claims Megan Thee Stallion Revelation Makes Her An Allegedly "Unreliable Witness"

Meg's admission has unsurprisingly earned big reactions on social media, and even from Lanez's lawyer, Ceasar McDowell. During a recent chat with TMZ, he shared his take on the debacle, suggesting that it could allegedly say something about Meg's overall honesty. “The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness,” he alleged in his statement. “If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?”