Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Revealing She Lied About Sleeping With Lanez

BYCaroline Fisher813 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Tory Lanez arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion's new documentary has sparked big reactions.

Today, Megan Thee Stallion finally unveiled her new Prime Video documentary, In Her Words. The doc arrived along with some unexpected revelations, including that she once lied to Gayle King. According to the femcee, she wasn't totally truthful when asked about the extent of her relationship with Tory Lanez during their 2022 interview.

"Yes, b***h, I lied to Gayle King, b***h," Meg stated. "First of all, I ain't know that b***h was even going to ask me about that s**t, b***h. I thought we was going to talk about the shooting. Why is you asking me about f***ing Tory? That's not what this is about. Even if I was, I f***ed the n***a, like, once. Maybe twice, on a drunk night. But she kept catching me out of my f***ing mind."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Lied To Gayle King About Sleeping With Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez Lawyer, Ceasar McDowell, Claims Megan Thee Stallion Revelation Makes Her An Allegedly "Unreliable Witness"

Meg's admission has unsurprisingly earned big reactions on social media, and even from Lanez's lawyer, Ceasar McDowell. During a recent chat with TMZ, he shared his take on the debacle, suggesting that it could allegedly say something about Meg's overall honesty. “The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness,” he alleged in his statement. “If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?”

While some social media users feel the same way, many are coming to her defense, and noting how she admitted to sleeping with Lanez during her testimony at his trial. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion admitting that she lied to Gayle King about her sexual relationship with Tory Lanez? What about Lanez's lawyer's response to the revelation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Megan The Stallion Stuns In Her "Teen Titans" Halloween Costume, Landing James Gunn's Approval

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...