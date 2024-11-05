Gayle King Responds To Megan Thee Stallion Lying About Her Relationship With Tory Lanez

Gayle is doubling down.

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words was a pretty anticipated documentary for a myriad of reasons. Of course, the main draw of it was to hear more about the Houston rapper's feelings and thoughts about the Tory Lanez shooting debacle. In the Amazon Prime Video special, fans wound up learning that Megan and the Canadian singer and rapper actually had a bit of a romantic history before everything hit the fan. Overall, she isn't necessarily for talking about it. It's maybe an indicator as to why she revealed she lied to CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King when inquired about possible sexual encounters.

"Yes, b****, I lied to Gayle King, b****," Megan openly admitted. "First of all, I ain't know that b**** was even going to ask me about that s***, b****. I thought we was going to talk about the shooting. Why is you asking me about f***ing Tory? That's not what this is about. Even if I was, I f***ed the n****, like, once. Maybe twice, on a drunk night. But she kept catching me out of my f***ing mind." This clip went viral and eventually circled back to Gayle. She's previously mentioned how she has no hard feelings toward Megan and didn't take offense to her calling her a "b****."

Gayle King Has Megan Thee Stallion's Back

However, TMZ got around to catching her in public and asked her about the lie. Once again, Gayle isn't bothered by it one bit. Overall, she really wanted to give the superstar femcee a platform to share her story, especially since so many have been siding with Lanez. Ultimately, Gayle is looking forward to checking out the documentary in its entirety and that she's rooting for Megan throughout her legal ordeal. If you want to see the impromptu interview between the outlet and the news personality, click the link below.