Gayle King Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion’s “B*tch” Comment In New Doc

BYCaroline Fisher379 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Chris Day / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Gayle King didn't take it personally.

Megan Thee Stallion unleashed her new documentary, In Her Words, on Prime Video yesterday (October 31). Unsurprisingly, there are several standout moments, including the femcee's confession about her 2022 interview with Gayle King. According to her, she wasn't completely honest when she was asked whether or not she had a sexual relationship with Lanez.

"Yes, b***h, I lied to Gayle King, b***h," she explained. "First of all, I ain't know that b***h was even going to ask me about that s**t, b***h. I thought we was going to talk about the shooting. Why is you asking me about f***ing Tory? That's not what this is about. Even if I was, I f***ed the n***a, like, once. Maybe twice, on a drunk night. But she kept catching me out of my f***ing mind."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down In Tears After Hearing Tory Lanez’s Guilty Verdict In New Doc

Gayle King Has Nothing But "Great Love And Respect" For Megan Thee Stallion

This prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While some argued that Meg's fib says something about her overall trustworthiness, others note how she previously confessed to sleeping with Lanez during his trial. Many also point out that whether or not they slept together has no bearing on whether or not she was shot, and seemed like a somewhat irrelevant question. Today, King herself even weighed in on the debacle and reacted to Meg referring to her as a "b*tch" in particular.

“Hey, I’m just sitting here minding my own business. People are reaching out to me, saying, ‘Hey Gayle, Megan Thee Stallion just called you a b***h,’” she says in an Instagram video. “I know you’re expecting me to…maybe you’re thinking I have something negative to say. I do not. I have nothing but great, great love and respect for Megan Thee Stallion.” What do you think of Gayle King's response to Megan Thee Stallion's remarks about her in her new documentary? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Revealing She Lied About Sleeping With Lanez

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...