Gayle King Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion’s “B*tch” Comment In New Doc

Gayle King didn't take it personally.

Megan Thee Stallion unleashed her new documentary, In Her Words, on Prime Video yesterday (October 31). Unsurprisingly, there are several standout moments, including the femcee's confession about her 2022 interview with Gayle King. According to her, she wasn't completely honest when she was asked whether or not she had a sexual relationship with Lanez.

"Yes, b***h, I lied to Gayle King, b***h," she explained. "First of all, I ain't know that b***h was even going to ask me about that s**t, b***h. I thought we was going to talk about the shooting. Why is you asking me about f***ing Tory? That's not what this is about. Even if I was, I f***ed the n***a, like, once. Maybe twice, on a drunk night. But she kept catching me out of my f***ing mind."

Gayle King Has Nothing But "Great Love And Respect" For Megan Thee Stallion

This prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While some argued that Meg's fib says something about her overall trustworthiness, others note how she previously confessed to sleeping with Lanez during his trial. Many also point out that whether or not they slept together has no bearing on whether or not she was shot, and seemed like a somewhat irrelevant question. Today, King herself even weighed in on the debacle and reacted to Meg referring to her as a "b*tch" in particular.