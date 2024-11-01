Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down In Tears After Hearing Tory Lanez’s Guilty Verdict In New Doc

Megan Thee Stallion's new documentary covers some of her most emotional moments.

Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion's new documentary In Her Words dropped on Prime Video. The doc goes deep, diving into some of the more difficult moments on the Houston rapper's journey. She opened up about her mother's passing, being shot by Tory Lanez, her struggles with mental health, and much more.

The documentary also showcases Meg's live reaction to learning that Lanez was convicted on three felony charges in 2022. In an emotional clip, her manager shares the news, and Meg breaks down in tears as a result. She expressed how grateful she was that justice had been served, but quickly made it clear that the battle wasn't over yet.

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Vulnerable In New Documentary

“I really thought that once he got sentenced and once he went off to jail, I was going be a new woman and I thought I was going to be great and I could just go be the Megan Thee Stallion I always wanted to be. No. I still, every day, have to deal with people mad at me because I said what happened to me,” she explained. “I do feel like I’m getting in a place where I really don’t care. I only care about my damn self. For the first time since my mama was alive, I’m taking care of myself, because I want to feel good. Everything I do is for me. And I don’t feel like I’m operating at one million percent now, but I definitely feel like I’m operating better. I do feel hopeful for what’s next for me.”

