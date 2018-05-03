guilty verdict
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Says "Faith" Is Helping Him After Guilty VerdictJonathan Majors is staying positive ahead of his sentencing.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Maintains His Innocence In First Interview Since Guilty VerdictMajors broke his silence on the guilty verdict he was handed.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsTroy Ave Reacts To Taxstone Verdict On "Dear Hater I Won"On his new single, Troy Ave declares Taxstone an "underground rat." By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTENTACION Killers Guilty: Twitter ReactsThe three codefendants accused now face mandatory life sentences, yet an official sentencing hearing will come later.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeXXXTentacion Verdict: 3 Suspects Found Guilty Of First-Degree MurderThe fourth suspect, Robert Allen, testified against his former friends and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureYung Joc Shaves His Head Following Tory Lanez Guilty VerdictThe Atlanta native stays true to his word and shaved his head after he promised to do so if Tory Lanez was found to be guilty.By Isaac Fontes
- CrimeTory Lanez Remanded As Parents Erupt In CourtroomTory's father called the guilty verdict the greatest "miscarriage of justice." He also called out Roc Nation and Jay-Z as he escorted out. By Erika Marie
- GossipR. Kelly Attorney Requests Virtual Hearing, Says Singer Is Injured: ReportA new report says Kelly can't travel from Chicago to New York for a restitution hearing.By Erika Marie
- CrimeKaalan Walker Convicted Of Rape In Split Verdict: ReportThe "Superfly" actor was accused of using Drake's name to lure his alleged victims. Walker reportedly sobbed in court.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDon Lemon Shades Jussie Smollett, Says Actor Told Lies Following Guilty Verdict“He got angry as the prosecutor poked holes in his story,” the CNN host said of his former friend.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeR. Kelly Makes Statement After Guilty Verdict, Fans Protest Outside CourthouseHis supporters are standing by him as the disgraced singer faces life behind bars.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Motion For New Trial Denied; Will Be Sentenced TodayA motion for a new trial filed by Derek Chauvin's attorney has been rejected by a Minneapolis judge.By Joe Abrams
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Juror Opens Up About The Hardest Part Of The TrialOne of the jurors on the Derek Chauvin case revealed there was no pressure behind reaching the guilty verdict.By Aron A.
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Reacts To Chauvin Verdict: "Is Foot Locker Safe Tonight?"The Fox Nation host unleashed in an insensitive response to Chauvin's guilty verdict for the murder of George Floyd.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureObama Believes Chauvin Trial Jury "Did The Right Thing" But "Justice Requires Much More"Following Chauvin's guilty verdicts, former President Obama releases a statement about true accountability.By Erika Marie
- MusicA$AP Rocky Found Guilty Of Assault In Sweden: ReportA$AP Rocky has officially been convicted of assault.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTay-K Faces Life In Prison For Murder; Fans ReactTay-K was found guilty of murder earlier today.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyLesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz Murder: All Five Defendants Found GuiltyA Bronx jury convicted the five defendants for the murder of Junior Guzman-Feliz.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Wife Camille Criticizes Her Husband's Accusers & Verdict: ReportCamille is not convinced. By Karlton Jahmal