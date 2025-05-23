Kim Kardashian's Robbers Found Guilty Of Shocking $10 Million Jewelry Heist

Apr 30, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet as Pete Davidson looks on from the wings as they arrive at the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner at the Washington Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Eight of the ten suspects accused of robbing a tied-up Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016 were found guilty, whereas two others were acquitted.

Kim Kardashian went to Paris earlier this month to testify in the trial of her alleged robbers, who allegedly tied her up and stole $10 million in jewelry from her in the French city back in October of 2016. Now, she knows what justice they will get for their alleged actions.

As reported by TMZ, eight of the ten "Grandpa Robbers" suspected of the crime were found guilty in a Friday (May 23) verdict. The two other elderly codefendants in this case received acquittals.

Aomar "Old Omar" Ait Kedache, the 69-year-old main brain behind this operation, received an eight-year prison sentence with five years suspended. Three other men received seven-year sentences with five years suspended. Per the Associated Press, none of the guilty individuals will go to jail due to time served in pretrial detention.

This Kim Kardashian heist during Paris Fashion Week in 2016 led to a total of nine men and one woman to face a weeks-long trial this year. Four men faced ten years, whereas the rest faced six to eight on accessory charges. Authorities had arrested them all about three months after the heist; in other words, almost eight-and-a-half years ago.

Kim Kardashian Law Graduation
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
Dec 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the In Season Tournament quarterfinal at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In addition to these details, the chief judge also explained how the defendants' ages and the time they already served factored into their sentences. Years after this incident, only one piece of jewelry made its way back to the socialite.

"Old Omar" apologized to Kim on Friday and asked for forgiveness. She said she did forgive him while on the stand earlier this month. "But it doesn’t change the emotion and the feelings and the trauma, the way my life is forever changed," the 44-year-old remarked.

One of the suspects in the Kim Kardashian case previously worked as a driver and travel assistant for the Kardashian family's Europe trips. Another suspect passed away weeks before the trial began, which presented its own set of complications.

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian is sadly dealing with family drama, as the explosive coparenting situation with Kanye West doesn't get easier. We will see how that changes, if at all, over the rest of 2025. At least she recently graduated from her four-year Law Office Study Program and is now ready to take the bar.

