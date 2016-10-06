paris robbery
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian's Paris Robber Feels No Remorse For His CrimesYunis Abbas, one of the alleged thieves involved in Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, said he doesn't feel any guilt over the incident. By Aron A.
- MoviesKim Kardashian's Paris Robbery Is Being Made Into A Movie: ReportKim Kardashian's story inspired a French filmmaker. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKardashians Believe Their Late Father Tried To Warn Kim About Paris RobberyKris Jenner explains how she thinks Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, tried to warn Kim about the harrowing robbery she experienced in Paris. By Angus Walker
- LifeKim Kardashian Recounts How Kanye West Caused Her To Have A Robbery FlashbackThe drama is real.By hnhh
- LifeKris Jenner Discusses Kim Kardashian & The Paris Robbery On EllenKris Jenner still cries when she hears Kim Kardashian retell the tale of the Paris robbery.By hnhh
- EntertainmentFour Men Officially Charged For The Paris Robbery Of Kim KardashianFour men have been officially charged for their direct involvement in the kidnapping and robbery of Kim Kardashian. Ten suspects are still being held in custody. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentTwo Men From Kim Kardashian's Limo Company Arrested For Paris RobberyTwo men who work for a limo company often used by the Kardashians have been arrested for their alleged roles in the October jewelry robbery of Kim Kardashian. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Driver Is One Of The Suspects Arrested For Paris RobberyFrench police believe Kim's driver might have tipped off the thieves that carried out the $9 million jewelry heist. By Angus Walker
- EntertainmentSee Photos Of The Suspects Arrested For Kim Kardashian's Paris RobberyPhotos of these suspects were taken as they were being taken into custody earlier today. By Angus Walker
- LifeKim Kardashian Reportedly Learning Israeli Self-DefenseKim Kardashian is regaining control of her life by learning self-defense.By hnhh
- News"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Suspended In Wake Of Kim's RobberyKim puts "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on hold while she attempts to recover from the violent robbery she experienced in Paris. By Angus Walker
- NewsKanye West Returns To Studio For 1st Time Since Kim's Robbery In ParisAfter a few days in isolation, Kanye goes back to the studio, reportedly still in a "glum mood." By Angus Walker