Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Deemed Paris Robbery A Hoax

BY Zachary Horvath 628 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
USATSI_18182834 (1)
Apr 30, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Kim Kardashian poses on the red carpet as Pete Davidson looks on from the wings as they arrive at the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner at the Washington Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Kim Kardashian's May trial wound up being a success as eight of the ten masked Paris robbers were found guilty.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, things got emotional for Kim Kardashian. The model and businesswoman got teary-eyed while recalling her trial back in May nearly 10 years after she was robbed during Paris Fashion Week. Her six-hour testimony helped send eight out of 10 of her masked assailants to prison.

The 45-year-old felt a huge weight was lifted off of her shoulders after testifying. But more importantly, Kim Kardashian got all the vindication she needed. "To finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I’m like, see, guys. It was real. I’m happy it’s over," she said per Page Six.

But why was there any thought that this harrowing event wasn't real? Well, as Kim Kardashian also says in the episode, Kanye West is to blame for that. According to the SKIMS founder, her ex-husband allegedly told her to her face, "'And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’ and had said that in front of all these people. That was a knife to my heart."

While choking up, she added, "Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life, it just really bothered me. You don’t know who I am."

Read More: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram's Lovey-Dovey Relationship Timeline

Kim Kardashian Kanye West Relationship

There's some proof that Kanye might have actually said that to the mother of his four children. In the episode, they show a tweet from the 48-year-old dated October 3, 2016.

It reads, "When they reported that Kim Kardashian got robbed and forced into a closet in Paris, my first reaction was "publicity stunt" #CynicsUnite."

The robbery happened a day prior to that post. The robbers allegedly stole $10 million worth of jewelry. That included her diamond engagement ring from West.

Back then, West was performing in New York. But after hearing about it, he stopped the show stating the reason for doing was because of a "family emergency."

In a way, this speaks to why Kim and Kanye are no longer together. Things haven't gotten any better either, with the former even stating on The Kardashians last month that he isn't that involved in her life at all.

Additionally, while she is extremely worried and stressed about how their relationship will affect their children, she reportedly said that she has to put on a brave face. "Sometimes I feel like losing my temper, but I can’t. I just can’t. My job is to be strong for them."

Read More: Joe Budden Can't Help But Insult Megan Thee Stallion

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Power 105.1 FM Presents Jay-Z "I Declare War" Concert - October 27, 2005 Music Kanye West Reveals Why He's So Supportive Of Diddy Despite Sex Trafficking Allegations 1474
Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics Party Relationships Odell Beckham Jr. & Lauren Wood Reunite To Celebrate Their Son's 2nd Birthday Amid Kim Kardashian Rumors 79.2K
FASHION-FRANCE-MEN-LOUIS VUITTON Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Feels "Guilty" About Brands Dropping Kanye West 1085
Kim Kardashian Kanye West Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Relationships Kim Kardashian Puts Kanye West On Blast For His Lies 3.9K
Comments 0