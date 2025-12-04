On the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, things got emotional for Kim Kardashian. The model and businesswoman got teary-eyed while recalling her trial back in May nearly 10 years after she was robbed during Paris Fashion Week. Her six-hour testimony helped send eight out of 10 of her masked assailants to prison.

The 45-year-old felt a huge weight was lifted off of her shoulders after testifying. But more importantly, Kim Kardashian got all the vindication she needed. "To finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I’m like, see, guys. It was real. I’m happy it’s over," she said per Page Six.

But why was there any thought that this harrowing event wasn't real? Well, as Kim Kardashian also says in the episode, Kanye West is to blame for that. According to the SKIMS founder, her ex-husband allegedly told her to her face, "'And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’ and had said that in front of all these people. That was a knife to my heart."

While choking up, she added, "Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life, it just really bothered me. You don’t know who I am."

Kim Kardashian Kanye West Relationship

There's some proof that Kanye might have actually said that to the mother of his four children. In the episode, they show a tweet from the 48-year-old dated October 3, 2016.

It reads, "When they reported that Kim Kardashian got robbed and forced into a closet in Paris, my first reaction was "publicity stunt" #CynicsUnite."

The robbery happened a day prior to that post. The robbers allegedly stole $10 million worth of jewelry. That included her diamond engagement ring from West.

Back then, West was performing in New York. But after hearing about it, he stopped the show stating the reason for doing was because of a "family emergency."

In a way, this speaks to why Kim and Kanye are no longer together. Things haven't gotten any better either, with the former even stating on The Kardashians last month that he isn't that involved in her life at all.