Odell Beckham Jr. & Lauren Wood Reunite To Celebrate Their Son's 2nd Birthday Amid Kim Kardashian Rumors

Over the past several months, more and more updates have surrounded the relationship between Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian. Once seen as platonic friends, now seems to be something more. A source close to US Weekly revealed about two weeks ago that the two stars were considering taking their fling public. Furthermore, sources allege that he and Kim were a thing for about a year. That would mean Odell Beckham Jr. and his ex and baby mama Lauren Wood were still together when the rumors began.

According to People, OBJ and Lauren Wood split back in September. The Baltimore Raven and Skims co-founder were also seen hanging out during a Super Bowl party. All of this is still developing, so it will be interesting to see what happens going forward with them. Speaking of developing the plot continues to thicken after Odell and Lauren came together to throw their now two-year-old son a birthday party.

The former couple was all smiles for the camera and helped their child eat his dinosaur-themed cake. Even though they seemed to be having fun on the surface and put their issues aside, fans were quick to call out both parties. Most of them were aimed at Odell. For example, one person writes, "This is my worst fear. Falling in love, deciding to have a baby, and the relationship ends short into our baby’s life." However, another blamed the poor judgement of Ms. Wood. "When she got preggo I had already commented that their relationship was going to end as soon as the baby comes. Thats what happens in like 90% of the case if you get preggo by a 🥷🏿." She continues, "So I feel no empathy for all these single mothers by a black male. Its 2024. Y’all should know better than to get preggo by a black male."

What are your thoughts on Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood coming together to celebrate their son's second birthday? Do this mean they are working on getting back together? Or is Odell just being a dad in this situation? Are he and Kim Kardashian officially an item in your opinion? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Odell Beckham Jr, Lauren Wood, and Kim Kardashian. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of sports.

