Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Link Up At Super Bowl Party Amid Dating Rumors

Rumors about the pair's relationship have kicked into overdrive.

Over the weekend, celebrities piled on top of each other in Las Vegas for this year's Super Bowl. The game itself delivered with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers dueling into overtime. Much to the delight of Kansa City fans and Swifties alike, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes pulled it out to win their second straight Super Bowl. But the pop culture news was also abound. During the second half of the game, Beyonce announced the highly anticipated sequel to her critically acclaimed album Renaissance.

But the paparazzi were also busy tracking celebrities all weekend. One thread that already goes back weeks are the rumors the Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are becoming a couple. Earlier in the weekend TMZ shared a video of the pair leaving their hotel where Khloe tries to prevent the cameras from seeing anything. Now in an even more impactful video shared by TMZ the two are seen sharing a hug during the celebrity-packed Fanatics Super Bowl party. The clip has even more fans buzzing about a potential relationship brewing between Kim and the NFL star. Check out the newly emerged video of the couple at the "Via" link below.

Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Share A Hug

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Kim Kardashian is seen on January 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

It's only been a few days since the rumors began to fly about Beckham and Kardashian. Last week news hit that the pair had reportedly been working on their relationship in private and were expected to take it public soon. Beckham himself almost played in the Super Bowl this weekend.

His team the Baltimore Ravens hosted the AFC Championship game but ultimately fell short to the eventual Super Bowl winner Kansas City Chiefs. They lost despite Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson going on to eventually win the league MVP award. What do you think of Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. sharing a hug in newly leaked videos? Let us know in the comment section below.

