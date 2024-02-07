Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr Allegedly Dating And Now Considering Taking Relationship Public

Us Weekly has reported that Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr are considering going public with a relationship they have allegedly had for nearly a year. The hesitancy to take things into the public sphere is due to Beckham Jr's "low-key" personality, per the magazine's source. Rumors about the pair have swirled for several months now. However, the speculation heightened after they reportedly traveled to the Grammys together before making separate entrances. Previous reports of their romance have been denied both camps, stating that the pair are just good friends.

However, there have been no other substaniated reports before the claims made by anonymous insiders to Us Weekly. This means that fans will have to wait and see if a relationship is confirmed in the near future by either side. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Did Odell Beckham Jr Cheat On His Ex With Kim Kardashian?

Despite the lack of evidence, the rumors do throw a few things into a new light. Back in September 2023, Beckham Jr's ex, Lauryn Wood, dropped a series of Instagram posts amid rumors that Beckham Jr was spending time with Kardashian. In one post, Wood shared a collection of selfies inside her car with the caption "Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown." Many are taking this as a jab at Kardashian. In another post, Wood shared some lowkey thirst traps with the caption "If you start out with “I hate to be that person, but…” just stop right there pls." Furthermore, Woods posted several images to her story that could be taken as shots against the new pairing.

First reported by People, Kardashian was reported to have been "hanging out" with Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.. This news came around the same time as reports that OBJ had split from Wood. However, a separate source who spoke with TMZ insisted that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. are completely platonic. They reportedly met through mutual friends. Beckham Jr. and Wood have two children together.

