Odell Beckham Jr Recalls Living At Drake's Home During Break-In

Odell Beckham Jr recently recalled being present during a break-in at Drake's home. “Somehow [these guys] found The Boy’s house, broke into it. And man they come into the room like, ‘We made it to Drake’s crib!’ [Their] socks [were] dirty as hell like they had to crawl through the mountains to get here. So I had to try and play it cool. I had to dap them up but I was like, on edge at this point. They’re like, ‘OBJ wassup man! Can we get a picture? Can we get an autograph?’ OBJ told the Punch Line Podcast.

Furthermore, OBJ noted that things were able to resolved safely, "And to me, I don’t know if they’re carrying something. I don’t know what it was. So I gave them the picture, the autograph, boom – kicked them out. Instantly called security, instantly called cops. But I’m talking about broke into his house! I’ll never forget that. Broke into his house 7:30/8 in the morning. That’s insane!” he continued.

Odell Beckham Jr Speaks On Living With Drake

However, it's not the first time that OBJ has spoken on his time living with Drake. In September 2023, he clarified what he meant by living with Drake. “Well, I think people have a misunderstanding of that. He was actually on tour and I was living there. Everyone was like, ‘Oh, they’re roommates!’ That wasn’t really it," Beckham Jr. told GQ this week. Previously, the Ravens receiver had spoken on living at Drake's Calabasas mansion during the 2016 offseason.

However, Beckham Jr. did speak on his long-standing friendship with Drake and how he spent some time linking up with the rapper around Europe. “I actually stayed in London [once] for two or three months with Von Miller. This was back when Drake was on tour, so our home base was London for a little bit of time. It was our offseason, so we went to Norway, Stockholm, Amsterdam, but London was the home base. That was my favorite hotel, actually. The Rosewood, they always take care of me.”

