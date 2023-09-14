Drake Meets The Texas Women’s Basketball Team In New Video

Even though Drake has been touring all summer, he's still found time to make a few stops along the way. The rapper is no stranger to hanging out with high-profile athletes. He's also often spotted sitting courtside at Toronto Raptors games so we know he's a basketball fan. All of that came together when he made a recent stop to meet the University Of Texas Women's Basketball team. The team is a regular in the women's March Madness tournament but lost last year in the Round of 32. The team is largely expected to be ranked in the preseason poll for the upcoming season.

In the video Drake is seen wearing a Texas jersey and meeting the team in their locker room. Most of the players are filming their interaction with the rapper and it sparks various meme-worthy, reactions from different players. This isn't the first time this offseason Drake has interacted with a college basketball team. Back in July, he invited the Kentucky Men's Basketball team to practice in his personal gym. Check out the adorable clip of Drake meeting college basketball players below.

Drake In The Longhorns Lockeroom

During a recent tour stop, Drake walked out on stage with a former Texas college basketball player. Before he was an NBA superstar Kevin Durant played his college ball at the university and walked out with Drake during a recent show in Texas. He's the most recent NBA star to join the rapper on stage. Earlier this summer he walked out with Jayson Tatum during a show in Boston.

Drake is leading up to the release of his highly anticipated new album For All The Dogs. This week he's begin teasing some of the artists who will appear on the project. On top of Bad Bunny he's also given fans reason to expect to hear from both SZA and Yeat on the record. What do you think of Drake turning up to meet some college basketball players? Let us know in the comment section below.

