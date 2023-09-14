Drake Teases SZA Collab Ahead Of “For All The Dogs,” Fans React

The cover for the song is a reference to Halle Berry At The Kid’s Choice Awards.

BYAlexander Cole
By now, everyone should know that Drake is coming out with a new album on September 22nd. For All The Dogs has been hyped up for a long time now, and fans are excited about it. There is truly no telling what this album is even going to sound like. Lil Yachty has tried to explain it to folks, but we still don't actually know much. "Search & Rescue" is rumored to be on the album, but that still doesn't give us much to go off of. Thankfully, Drake is dropping a new song tonight that is going to be truly massive.

The idea of a new Drake song is always going to move mountains. However, when there is a good feature in the mix, people are going to immediately sit down and listen. Last night, the Canadian megastar shocked fans on social media by revealing who will be on his single this Friday. As it turns out, none other than SZA will be on the track. Of course, Drizzy once said he dated SZA which led to some tension between the two. However, it seems to be squashed, as they are dropping something at midnight.

Drake x SZA

The cover art for the track features an edited photo of Halle Berry at the 2012 Kid's Choice Awards, where she was slimed in the crowd. It is definitely a unique choice, although fans seem to dig it. Immediately after posting about the new collaboration, fans took to various social media platforms and revealed their thoughts on the upcoming track. As you can imagine, fans are extremely enthusiastic about what they will be hearing tonight. In fact, many thought this would never happen.

Fans React

Below, you can find some reactions that were posted all over Twitter. People seem to think this is going to be an R&B-focused track, and it is easy to see why one would think that. Hopefully, it ends up living up to the expectations. Let us know what you think of this upcoming collaborative song, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

