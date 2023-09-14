Drake Previews Song With Yeat While Promoting His Latest NOCTA Glide

Drake is going to be dropping For All The Dogs next Friday. Overall, fans are very excited about this release, and for good reason. A new Drizzy album is always going to get people out of their seats. However, the last time we truly got a proper rollout from him was for Certified Lover Boy. Albums like Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss came out of nowhere in many respects. Although this time around, the artist has been much more methodical.

Last night, the Canadian megastar revealed to his followers that he would be dropping a song with SZA on Friday. SZA is one of the biggest singers in the world right now, so you know for a fact that this is going to be a massive song. Even if it doesn't hit number one, it will still stream well. That said, one collab that people are waiting for is his supposed song with Yeat. These two have been teasing something for a long time, and on Wednesday night, we got a glimpse of it.

Drake x Yeat

In the Instagram post above, you can see an amazing visual that teases Drake's new NOCTA Glide sneaker. The shoe officially dropped at midnight last night, and fans are grabbing pairs as we speak. Meanwhile, the visual contains a snippet from a Yeat song that has been circulated all over the internet. "IDGAF" is a track that Yeat fans have been clamoring for. Well, now, it is confirmed that Drake will be on the track. This has many believing that we will get this on For All The Dogs.

This would be a massive collaboration in terms of Yeat's career. While he has been making his way into the mainstream, this would be a huge introduction to his music for the average music fan. As for the NOCTA Glide that just came out, you can cop it right here. Let us know your thoughts on this snippet, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

