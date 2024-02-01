Drake Hits Up Yeat On FaceTime, Fans Joke He's Talking To His Crush

Drake and Yeat have linked up in the past. In fact, they did so on Drizzy's latest project, For All The Dogs. Overall, their collaboration was among the most exciting on the entire project. "IDGAF" was a great display of Yeat and his talent, and it was cool to see him getting a look with the biggest rapper in the world. Previously, Yeat was seen as an underground darling with tracks like "Sorry Bout That" and "Turban." Now, however, he is in the mainstream and fans are excited for what is going to come next.

For example, he has been teasing his brand-new album which is going to drop this month. A new Yeat project is a very exciting prospect, especially with his recent evolution. Recently, we got a snippet of a new Yeat song with Future. Furthermore, he was recently in the studio with none other than Childish Gambino. With Yeat's announcement in tow, we even got a screenshot of Drake and Yeat on Facetime. Needless to say, there is a believe that Drizzy could be on the new album.

Drake x Yeat

One DJ Akademiks posted this screenshot on his Instagram account, a whole lot of ribbing was done. Numerous fans accused Drake of being a little too cozy. Furthermore, they felt like his facial expressions and demeanor made him look as though he was talking to his crush. "Y is drake blushing," one person asked. "Why I thought Drake was in his bed under a blanket," wrote another. Lastly, another noted that "Drake look like a shy high school girl talking to her crush." These kinds of jokes are always made against the Canadian megastar, so he is probably used to it by now.

Hopefully, Yeat is able to produce one of his best albums to date. Let us know your expectations for the new project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

