Drake Hits Up Yeat On FaceTime, Fans Joke He's Talking To His Crush

Is a new Drake and Yeat collab on the way?

BYAlexander Cole
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show

Drake and Yeat have linked up in the past. In fact, they did so on Drizzy's latest project, For All The Dogs. Overall, their collaboration was among the most exciting on the entire project. "IDGAF" was a great display of Yeat and his talent, and it was cool to see him getting a look with the biggest rapper in the world. Previously, Yeat was seen as an underground darling with tracks like "Sorry Bout That" and "Turban." Now, however, he is in the mainstream and fans are excited for what is going to come next.

For example, he has been teasing his brand-new album which is going to drop this month. A new Yeat project is a very exciting prospect, especially with his recent evolution. Recently, we got a snippet of a new Yeat song with Future. Furthermore, he was recently in the studio with none other than Childish Gambino. With Yeat's announcement in tow, we even got a screenshot of Drake and Yeat on Facetime. Needless to say, there is a believe that Drizzy could be on the new album.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked

Drake x Yeat

One DJ Akademiks posted this screenshot on his Instagram account, a whole lot of ribbing was done. Numerous fans accused Drake of being a little too cozy. Furthermore, they felt like his facial expressions and demeanor made him look as though he was talking to his crush. "Y is drake blushing," one person asked. "Why I thought Drake was in his bed under a blanket," wrote another. Lastly, another noted that "Drake look like a shy high school girl talking to her crush." These kinds of jokes are always made against the Canadian megastar, so he is probably used to it by now.

Hopefully, Yeat is able to produce one of his best albums to date. Let us know your expectations for the new project, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.