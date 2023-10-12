J. Cole & Yeat’s “For All The Dogs” Features Battling For Either’s First No. 1 Hit

“IDGAF” and “First Person Shooter” are fan-favorites on Drake’s new album, but only one can top the Billboard charts.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
J. Cole & Yeat’s “For All The Dogs” Features Battling For Either’s First No. 1 Hit

Drake's For All The Dogs is probably going to have at least one more song from it go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts; it's Drizzy, after all. Moreover, he already cinched one of those with its lead single, the SZA-assisted "Slime You Out," and there are plenty of other successful tracks that either deserve or could commercially nab the top spot on the charts this week. However, it's really a race between two songs that are performing the best right now sales-wise. These are the J. Cole collab "First Person Shooter," their first in about ten years, and the Yeat-dominant "IDGAF," their first collaboration ever.

As you can probably guess, there are a lot of "firsts" involved in this saga, and that's not even the most important one. J. Cole and Yeat's features are actually head-to-head for their first number one hit ever on the Billboard Hot 100. Even though it's not one of their solo tracks, it would still be an amazing achievement for either artist. The rage sensation would get it and cement his place as a top dog in the game right now, whereas the Dreamville artist could finally nab one of the very few accomplishments that his decades-long career is missing.

Read More: Ice Cube Thanks J. Cole For Shoutout On Drake’s “First Person Shooter”

J. Cole & Yeat Are Going Head-To-Head In A Race To Their First Number One Song

Of course, this also represents a bit of a curious and almost metaphorical showdown. Will the buzzing banger win, representative of a new generation, or will the lyrically dense performance from J. Cole come out on top, showing that the pen is the ultimate mark of a great song? Either way, it's fair to say that both tracks deserve the accolade, and we're sure there are no hard feelings between the two artists. As for Drake, even though both his features outperformed him on these tracks in this writer's opinion, the album's success is probably drowning that out right now.

Meanwhile, it's important to address the following in this conversation: chart placements don't matter, at least artistically. No amount of sales can match the excitement that these team-ups brought to fans, and they'd still love it with just ten streams or ten billion. So whatever happens come Billboard's updated charts, let's praise that J. Cole and Yeat actually put some effort into what many view as a relatively effortless project. Hopefully they take turns throughout a couple of weeks and they can both reach this milestone. For more news on them and Drake, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Drake Posts “Yeat Carry” T-Shirt, Uses Grammy As A Doorstop

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.