J. Cole & Yeat’s “For All The Dogs” Features Battling For Either’s First No. 1 Hit

Drake's For All The Dogs is probably going to have at least one more song from it go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts; it's Drizzy, after all. Moreover, he already cinched one of those with its lead single, the SZA-assisted "Slime You Out," and there are plenty of other successful tracks that either deserve or could commercially nab the top spot on the charts this week. However, it's really a race between two songs that are performing the best right now sales-wise. These are the J. Cole collab "First Person Shooter," their first in about ten years, and the Yeat-dominant "IDGAF," their first collaboration ever.

As you can probably guess, there are a lot of "firsts" involved in this saga, and that's not even the most important one. J. Cole and Yeat's features are actually head-to-head for their first number one hit ever on the Billboard Hot 100. Even though it's not one of their solo tracks, it would still be an amazing achievement for either artist. The rage sensation would get it and cement his place as a top dog in the game right now, whereas the Dreamville artist could finally nab one of the very few accomplishments that his decades-long career is missing.

J. Cole & Yeat Are Going Head-To-Head In A Race To Their First Number One Song

Of course, this also represents a bit of a curious and almost metaphorical showdown. Will the buzzing banger win, representative of a new generation, or will the lyrically dense performance from J. Cole come out on top, showing that the pen is the ultimate mark of a great song? Either way, it's fair to say that both tracks deserve the accolade, and we're sure there are no hard feelings between the two artists. As for Drake, even though both his features outperformed him on these tracks in this writer's opinion, the album's success is probably drowning that out right now.

Meanwhile, it's important to address the following in this conversation: chart placements don't matter, at least artistically. No amount of sales can match the excitement that these team-ups brought to fans, and they'd still love it with just ten streams or ten billion. So whatever happens come Billboard's updated charts, let's praise that J. Cole and Yeat actually put some effort into what many view as a relatively effortless project. Hopefully they take turns throughout a couple of weeks and they can both reach this milestone. For more news on them and Drake, stay up to date on HNHH.

