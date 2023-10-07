Drake’s “For All The Dogs” First Week Sales Projections Revealed

Yesterday, Drake finally dropped off his eagerly-awaited new album, For All The Dogs. The project is jam-packed with features from the likes of J. Cole, Lil Yachty, Bad Bunny, and more. The track "Daylight" even includes a fun freestyle from the Canadian hitmaker's 5-year-old son, Adonis.

The performer's been teasing the album for some time, and as expected, fans couldn't wait. Drake unveiled one song just ahead of the release, "8AM In Charlotte," alongside an accompanying music video. The soulful track gave listeners a taste of what was to come, further sparking anticipation for the full album. Now that the project has arrived, there's been a ton of buzz surrounding potential disses, hits and misses, and of course, how it will perform. Now, the projections are in.

For All The Dogs Expected To Sell 400-450k First Week

For All The Dogs is expected to sell 400-450k album-equivalent units in its first week. The project follows Drake's 2022 album, Honestly, Nevermind, which sold 204k in its first week. The projections put For All The Dogs just behind the 36-year-old's 2021 release, Certified Lover Boy, which sold 613k. The album has already had one of the biggest opening days of the year on Spotify as far as hip hop releases go. It beat out Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape, Lil Durk's Almost Healed, and more. Travis Scott's UTOPIA continues to hold the No. 1 spot with 128.5 million streams, while Drake's For All The Dogs comes in at No. 2 with 108.7 million.

The album also had the seventh largest opening day in Spotify history, passing Kanye West's DONDA, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Harry Styles' Harry's House, and more. What do you think of the first week sales projections for Drake's new album For All The Dogs? Are you enjoying the album so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

