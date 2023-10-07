Drake & J. Cole’s “First Person Shooter” Set For No. 1 Debut On Billboard Hot 100: Report

For the first time in a decade, two of the greatest rappers right now teamed up on wax again... how could it not be a hit? Moreover, Drake and J. Cole's collaboration on the former's new album For All The Dogs, "First Person Shooter," is a fan-favorite among the tracklist. With great wordplay, a vivid and hard-hitting beat, and some long-overdue chemistry on display, it's no surprise that their link-up is as beloved as it is right now. Sure, there are plenty of other highlights on the project, whether you're talking about solo cuts or fiery collabs. But there's nothing quite like a verse from the Dreamville boss to give your track an extra lyrical and inspirational boost.

Furthermore, this cut might just be the biggest on For All The Dogs. Based on first-day streaming numbers, many outlets predict that Drake and J. Cole's latest is on pace to go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Of course, that's not the only possible song that could get that prize- if any of them do. Still, given the high profile of this duo, fan reception, and its catchy and hype re-playability, it's probably the best bet based on current commercial performance.

J. Cole & Drake Might Have A No. 1 Hit On Their Hands

Not only that, but this would also represent a huge milestone for both artists. For J. Cole, this would be his first number one song ever on the Billboard Hot 100, years and years into his acclaimed career. He deserved one before, but that's another story. On the other hand, if Drake gets another chart-topper (his 13th, to be exact, 14 if you count "SICKO MODE" with Travis Scott), he would tie Michael Jackson for the most No. 1s by a male solo artist. If you count "SICKO MODE," then Drizzy would surpass him, and would tie Rihanna for the third spot at 14 and trail behind Mariah Carey (19) and The Beatles (20).

Meanwhile, what do you think about "First Person Shooter"? Is it worth the hype, is there a better FATD song, or is it an overrated project?

