Tay Keith Reacts To Helping Drake With Another Number One Hit

Last week Drake released For All The Dogs and now the news of just how commercially dominant it was is clear and Tay Keith is celebrating. That included the album landing at number one on the Billboard 200 with almost as many sales as the rest of the top 10. It also propelled Drake to the top of the Artists 100 where he's spent 38 weeks. His collaboration with Bad Bunny also gave him his third chart-topper on the Hot Latin Songs chart. But where Drake really ran up the score is on the Hot 100.

The entirety of his new album For All The Dogs landed on the Hot 100 this week. Even more impressive, all 23 tracks are inside the top 50, making up 7 of the top 10 and 14 of the top 20. The collaboration with J. Cole "First Person Shooter" debuted at number one on the Hot 100. It marked the first number-one hit of J. Cole's career and once again landed Drake in the history books. The song marks Drake's thirteenth number-one hit putting him in a tie with Michael Jackson for the most among male soloists. Now, the song's producer Tay Keith is reacting to the role he played in the legendary achievement. Check out his tweet below.

Tay Keith Celebrates Another Number One With Drake

"Being apart of history breaking michael jackson record for most hot100 #1s is insane dawg," Tay Keith tweeted yesterday. This is the third of Drake's number one hits that Keith has played a part of. He served as producer on Travis Scott's "SICKO MODE" which features Drake and the 21 Savage collaboration "Jimmy Cooks."

Some fans are arguing that Michael should still be ahead of Drake on the charts. Jackson technically has more number-one hits as a member of The Jackson Five, which is counted separately from his individual hits by some. What do you think of Drake tying Michael Jackson for all-time number one hits among male solo artists? Let us know in the comment section below.

