Drake Tops Two More Billboard Charts Following “For All The Dogs”

Drake's commercial success is completely unrivaled in all of music. His new album For All The Dogs had an absolutely massive first week. His more than 400k sales comfortably put the album at the top spot on the Billboard 200. The sales of For All The Dogs alone nearly totaled more than the entire rest of the top 10 combined. Now, further propelled by his new album Drizzy finds himself rising to the top of even more Billboard charts.

The first is the Hot Latin Songs chart. Drake found himself at the number one spot with his new song "Gently," which features Bad Bunny. It's the third time he's topped the chart following his previous collab with Bad Bunny "MIA" and a collaboration with Romeo Santos, "Odio." For Bad Bunny's part, he topped the chart for the 13th time which ties Shakira for 4th most all-time in the chart's history. The same song also made its debut on the Hot 100 this week, placing at number 12. It's worth noting that 8 of the 11 songs ahead of it on the charts also belong to Drake. Check out some more information on this week's Hot Latin Songs chart below.

Drake Topping Even More Billboard Charts

Drake also shot up to number one on the Hot Artists chart. Even before the release of the album he was hovering in the top 10. Last week he placed at number 8 on the chart and jumped over artists like Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Olivia Rodrigo to take the very top spot. He's spent 38 weeks at number one, which is second all-time only to Swift herself.

Drake also debuted the entire tracklist of For All The Dogs in the Hot 100. He owns 7 of the top 10 spots on the chart and all 23 songs on the tracklist are inside the chart's top 50. What do you think about Drake achieving even more success in the wake of For All The Dogs dropping? Let us know in the comment section below.

