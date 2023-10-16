“First Person Shooter” Helps Drake Tie Michael Jackson “Billboard” Hot 100 Record

At this point in his career, there's not much that Drake feels he has to prove. The father of one is impressing us with his album run since unleashing Certified Lover Boy in 2021. After that came Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss in 2022. Heading out on tour to perform hits from all of those was an ambitious feat, but Drizzy delivered on his It's All a Blur adventure with 21 Sav back in the summer, all while working on his latest LP, For All The Dogs.

That project arrived just in time for Drake's hometown shows in Toronto, where he brought out guests like Sexyy Red and Lil Baby. Thanks to 21 Sav finally getting a green card, he was able to perform in the 6ix on the tour's final night, which is also when J. Cole came out to join his friend for "First Person Shooter." Some have suggested that the Dreamville head "cooked" Champagne Papi on his own track, but nevertheless, both men had a blast spitting their well-crafted verses.

Drake and J. Cole's For All The Dogs Collab Comes Out on Top

We've been eagerly waiting to see which of Drake's newest arrivals would land atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On Monday (October 16) it was confirmed to be "First Person Shooter," which officially marks Cole's first-ever No. 1 song in his career to date. Besides that exciting news, it also means that the Scorpion hitmaker is now tied with Michael Jackson for the most chart-topping tracks from a solo male vocalist. Both the living and the deceased have amassed 13, and after his recently announced hiatus, it's entirely possible that we'll see the multi-talent overtake the King of Pop.

Tying Michael Jackson's Billboard record is certainly an impressive feat for Drake, but still, that doesn't mean the response to For All The Dogs has been totally positive. More specifically, the 36-year-old's Spanish vocals on "Gently" featuring Bad Bunny left at least one TikToker's mother less than pleased. See her reaction to the song at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

