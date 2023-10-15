Drake’s Spanish Vocals On “Gently” Leave TikToker’s Madre Less Than Impressed

Drake may be one of the most well-known rappers in the industry right now, but that doesn't mean he's everyone's cup of tea. The 36-year-old's most recent album run has done nothing but prove that as podcasters like Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God have found themselves at odds with Drizzy over the quality of his work. Besides dealing with public figures sharing their opinions, the father of one has also had to take in the world's reaction to For All The Dogs, which has been a total mix.

Loyal fans of Drake's were happy to see him return to his roots on the new LP, but of course, listeners always find something to slam. This time around, the 6ix God's Spanish accent on "Gently" is raising eyebrows, particularly those of the language's native speakers. In the viral video below, one TikTok user filmed her mother's reaction to the Bad Bunny collaboration. Though she doesn't say much, her lack of a poker face reveals all the thoughts running through her mind while Spanpagne Papi sings.

For All The Dogs Isn't a Hit with Everyone

"Me gusta su sonrisa aunque me haga daño / I live like Sopranos, Italianos," he rhymes, earning an eye roll. "I've been El Chico for cincuenta años / Me gusta su culazo perreando," Drake continues. Before the clip comes to an end, the OP's mother declares, "He's d*mb," earning a snicker from off camera.

Drake may have missed the mark with his attempt at singing in Spanish, but thankfully, his "Gently" collaborator is holding things down. On Friday (October 13), Bad Bunny dropped off his Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana project with just a few days' notice, and already he's expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

