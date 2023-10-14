Drake’s Diamond Bone Chain Is 18 Carats, New Ice Proves How Proud He Is Of “For All The Dogs”

When Drake first revealed that he had an album on the way before 2023 wrapped, buzz instantly began to build. The project faced some notable delays, but earlier this month, For All The Dogs finally hit DSPs in all its glory. That same weekend, the father of one closed out his It's All a Blur tour in Toronto with 21 Sav, marking yet another major milestone in his career. Drake's first week sales numbers revealed that he had the seventh largest day in Spotify history thanks to his hard work, which he's celebrating with a flashy new piece of jewelry.

For his latest piece of ice, the 36-year-old collaborated with jeweller Nadine Ghosn, who custom-made the piece for him. When showing the dog bone chain off to her Instagram followers, she revealed that it includes 18-carat gold, along with 50 carats of white diamonds and six pretty carats of pink.

Read More: Drake’s “For All The Dogs” First Week Sales Officially Revealed

Drake Adds Another Custom Piece to His Collection

As Complex notes, this isn't the only chain we've seen Champagne Papi flaunting this month. Ahead of his birthday, Drake also had Alex Moss make him the "Crown Jewel of Toronto," which boasts a diamond-encrusted figure of his hometown's famous CN Tower. "A project with my brother for ending it in the 6 and dropping on the 6th in the 6," the Scorpion rapper wrote on IG while flexing his cool new addition. "We call it the crown jewel @alexmoss. Any team that wins a chip we bring this straight to you for the whole off-season," he encouraged his athlete friends who play in the 6ix.

Now that Drake has finally delivered on For All The Dogs, the next album hip-hop heads can't wait to tap into is J. Cole's upcoming project. The Dreamville head has been on an impressive feature run over the past few months, with some even suggesting that he cooked Drizzy on their "First Person Shooter" collab. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: J.I.D Thinks J. Cole Had A Better Verse Than Drake On “First Person Shooter”

[Via]