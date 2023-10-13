Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Hits No. 1 In Australia

Drake dropped off his eagerly-anticipated new project For All The Dogs last week, and so far, it's been mostly a success. Various tracks from the album are topping U.S. charts, particularly his collabs with Yeat and J. Cole. Reportedly, the Canadian hitmaker is also dominating charts overseas, with For All The Dogs hitting No. 1 in the UK this week.

Recently, it was also reported that the album debuted at No. 1 Down Under. This now makes for his fifth album to reach No. 1 in Australia. His other albums to come out on top on Australian charts include Views, Scorpion, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, and of course, Certified Lover Boy.

Read More: Drake Responds To “Aubrey Angel” Who Doesn’t Feel His New Music

Drake's New Album Debuts At No. 1 In Australia

Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Though it's clear that the album's already proving to be a commercial success, not all of it's reviews have been positive. Some feel as though the project was a bit of a let down after months of teasing, and expected something more groundbreaking. Joe Budden, for example, shared that he thinks that album could have been more mature. Drake didn't take too kindly to the feedback, firing back with a lengthy rant on Instagram.

According to Drake, Budden was being "malicious" with his less-than-satisfied review. Metacritic reviews, however, prove that many listeners agree with him. Regardless, For All The Dogs is expected to sell 400-450k album-equivalent units in its first week. It also had the second biggest opening day on Spotify of all hip hop releases this year, with 108.7 million streams. It came in just behind Travis Scott's Utopia, which garnered 128.5 million. What do you think of Drake's new album For All The Dogs debuting at No. 1 in Australia? How are you liking the new album so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

Read More: DJ Vlad On Drake And DJ Khaled Comments: “Their Voices Are Powerful”

[Via]