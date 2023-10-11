Joe Budden Reveals Drake Slid In His DMs, Drake Claims Joe Was Being “Malicious”

Joe Budden and Drake have been embroiled in a bit of a feud over the past week. Overall, it all stems from the fact that Joe had a harsh critique of Drake's new album, For All The Dogs. Budden was not happy with Drizzy's decision to include Kai Cenat in his rollout. Furthermore, he spoke about how Drake is not evolving artistically. Instead, he is making "for kids" and even the women he messes with are pretty young. This led to a lengthy response from Drake, who called Budden washed up and a failure in music.

Of course, the entire hip-hop world has been weighing into this beef. For the most part, people are siding with Joe. They feel as though Drake was not being fair with his criticisms. Moreover, he has already admitted to being a huge Budden fan, so the thesis he wrote felt like a projection. Well, this week, Joe Budden officially fired back on his podcast. Overall, it was a large segment of the podcast, and Budden did a good job of breaking down everything that took place following Drake's initial response.

Joe Budden Speaks

Firstly, Joe explained that when he critiques artists, he comes from a place of feeling as if he is one of the best rappers in the world. He has been told by other MCs that he is a master of his domain, and he takes that into consideration when he criticizes other artists. Subsequently, he spoke on how Drake sent him some DMs. At first, he told Budden that maybe some radio play would calm him down. When that didn't work, Drizzy claimed that Joe was being malicious for mentioning the women he sleeps with. Drake felt like the insinuation that he sleeps with younger women is just unacceptable.

Eventually, Budden played various clips from For All The Dogs in which Drake speaks on being with a woman who is 25. Additionally, he even played a questionable line about a woman being 21. Although, that line could just be a 21 Savage bar. Either way, Budden is adamant that Drake was in the wrong here. In fact, Joe is standing on the fact that this kind of beef has never fazed him. He is the happiest he's ever been, and Drake will not change that. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below.

