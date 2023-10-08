Drake Disses Joe Budden’s Co-Host Parks, He Fires Back

Drake dropped his new album For All The Dogs yesterday, and though most fans are loving it, others weren't so impressed. Joe Budden shared his thoughts on his podcast, claiming that Drake is making music for "children," and advising him to start hanging around people his own age. While some thought Budden's criticism was fair, others thought it was entirely too harsh, and even hypocritical. Drake didn't take kindly to Budden's commentary, responding in a lengthy Instagram comment.

Drake didn't hold back, calling Budden a "quitter" and claiming that he only comments on other people's work in order to make a living since he "failed at music." The Canadian hitmaker didn't stop there, however. He went on to accuse Budden of being jealous of him, adding that he thinks he's simply "projecting his own self hate" onto him.

Parks Is Credited On Drake's Song

Budden was pretty short with his response, telling him that he'll "grow up sooner or later." He also noted how, "Father time is undefeated." Drake went on to throw some more jabs on his Instagram Story. He continued to poke fun at Budden, and even took aim at one of the co-hosts of his podcast, Parks. "Sorry one more thing," he captioned a screenshot of Parks. "Imagine listening to Mark Zuckerberg tell the next generation about good verses and turnt beats."

Parks has now responded to the shade on his own Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of the credits for Drake's 2018 Scorpion track, "Sandra's Rose." The image reveals that Parks is credited as "Studio Personnel." Some think Drake might have messed with the wrong guy, while others insist it doesn't disprove his point. What do you think of Parks from The Joe Budden Podcast responding to the diss? How do you feel about Drake's reaction to Joe Budden's For All The Dogs criticism? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake and Joe Budden.

