Joe Budden expanded on his opinion of Drake's most recent albums during an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, this week. In doing so, Budden said that he was a fan of Drake's earlier music, but at some point the quality took a nosedive.

“I’m a Drake guy. That’s my guy," Paul said, asking Budden for his opinion on the Toronto rapper. “I think that what goes up has to come down,” Budden began. “That’s not a Drake thing. I think he was just on such a streak that, at some point, it had to come down." From there, he argued that the decline began after Scorpion. "The quality of music," he clarified. "We're not talking about streams or success. Hearing somebody that did everything he did from So Far Gone up to that point and then listening to everything that came after that just didn't sound like the same person to me."

The group also gave credit to Drake for being multidimensional. Budden specifically praised his work on Saturday Night Live as well as at the ESPYS. Elsewhere during the interview, Paul revealed that he thinks Travis Scott chickened out of working with the WWE.

Drake & Joe Budden Beef

It's far from the first time Joe Budden has been critical of Drake's recent output. The negative opinions have led to him exchanging shots with Drake on social media on various occasions over the years. Back in 2023, Drake eviscerated Budden in response to his criticism of For All the Dogs. The podcast host had argued that Drake was “rapping for the kids” on the project.