Dennis Graham Calls Out Joe Budden Amid Drake Feud

Dennis Graham called out Joe Budden in a comment on Instagram, amid the podcast host's ongoing feud with Drake. Budden criticized the Toronto rapper's new album, For All The Dogs, on his show last week. Drake fired back with a heated response on social media afterward.

Graham made the remark in response to Drake's latest dig at Budden. While sharing pics from his It's All A Blur tour, Drake wrote: "I thank god for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics." Graham commented: "It's a fucking shame that a young artist can't do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater motherfucker trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on, and to mention or put a limit on what age anyone should be dealing with which is none of his goddamn business as long as they're of legal age. I am sick of these old fucking haters fucking with my son. if you don't like what he does keep it moving motherfuckers, he's not bothering you!!!!!!"

Dennis Graham On Stage With Drake At Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: (L-R) Rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil' Wayne look on as recording artist Drake accepts the Top Artist award onstage with his father Dennis Graham during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Budden had accused Drake of rapping "for the children" with his newest effort. “He rappin’ for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n—a was when I finished listening to the album,” Budden said. “You are 36. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f— away from some of these younger n—as. And stop f—ing these 25-year-olds.” Check out the post featuring Dennis Graham's comment below.

Drake Calls Out Joe Budden

In response, Drake slammed Budden as being a failure. “@joebudden you have failed at music,” Drake began his message. “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success… a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…”

