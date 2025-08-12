Joe Budden Laughs At Hate Post Trolling Drake For Gambling Livestream

Both Joe Budden and Drake have taken various shots at one another on social media over the years.

Joe Budden laughed at a post on X (formerly Twitter) from JasonMartin, in which the rapper trolled Drake for his growing interest in livestreaming. "Bruh turned buddy into a streamer," the post reads. Budden replied with a series of laughing emojis. The posts come after Drake hosted a livestream in collaboration with the cryptocurrency gambling platform, Stake, over the weekend.

Fans poked fun at Budden in the replies to his reaction. "Can’t make this up two rappers that never topped the charts bonding over their hate for Drake [laughing emojis]. Problem lack of fans turned him into a tweeter," one user wrote. Another added: "A no hit wonder and a one hit wonder clowning the most successful rapper of all time smh."

Others brought up Drake's past criticism of Budden as the two have feuded at several points over the years. Commenting on a video of Budden sharing a negative review of the Toronto rapper's album, For All The Dogs, in 2023, Drake wrote: “@joebudden you have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success… a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity… You switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat…”

Drake "Iceman" Album

Despite his livestream over the weekend, Drake is still focused on his upcoming album, Iceman. The project will be his first full-length solo release since feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. He previously teamed up with PartyNextDoor for the collaborative effort, Some Sexy Songs 4 U.

Drake has already released two singles from the new project, "What Did I Miss?" and "Which One." The latter track features an appearance from Central Cee. There is still no release date for Iceman.

