Drake Posts Lonesome Nighttime Stroll In Brussels And Stacked Safe Amid His "$$$4U" Tour

BY Zachary Horvath 511 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Drake accepts the Best Rap Song award for 'God's Plan' onstage backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Drake's latest social media posting spree includes him enjoying some alone time and flexing his surplus of cash.

Drake sometimes decides to upload some pretty random things to his social media pages. Some of his most recent posts fit that bill to a tee. Akademiks TV caught The Boy sharing a short video of himself to Instagram Story taking a peaceful walk through the streets of Brussels.

For those who don't know it's a region of Belgium and he happened to be in the area for a tour stop. He's currently in the midst of his UK and Europe trek for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. For someone of Drake's popularity, it's quite shocking that he was able to do this without fans swarming him.

It does appear to be late at night or at least very early in the morning there. But still, fans in the comments were shocked, to say the least. "It’s a blessing to walk down the street w/o harassment and you’re that famous!" one user writes.

"No lie that type of peace and quiet at that level no noise no let me get a pic no listen to my tape big bro shouldn’t be taken for granted," adds another.

However, others couldn't help but roast him for the random voice/accent he was using while narrating the clip. "He doesn’t even talk like himsel."

Read More: Air Jordan 4 Collaborations, Ranked

Drake ICEMAN

But the out-of-the-blue posts didn't stop there. In now seemingly deleted post that Bars caught, Drake decided to show off his excessive wealth with a safe completely filled with money. Users on X were asking the app's AI assistant Grok about how much could potentially be in there.

After a detailed calculation, it believes that The Boy has at least $20 million dollars inside of it. Of course, this a bold move to be showing off such a protected item with the public. But this just goes to show that Drake is in a different type of mode right now.

He's out to show he doesn't need anybody else with these posts but his wealth and peace. These are two topics we are sure to hear about on ICEMAN. We are still awaiting crucial details such as the release date for the album. But there's a chance we get that information later tonight during a Kick livestream with his betting partner, Stake.

Read More: Top 7 Food-Inspired Air Jordans

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.7K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 74.9K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 713
Comments 0