Drake sometimes decides to upload some pretty random things to his social media pages. Some of his most recent posts fit that bill to a tee. Akademiks TV caught The Boy sharing a short video of himself to Instagram Story taking a peaceful walk through the streets of Brussels.

For those who don't know it's a region of Belgium and he happened to be in the area for a tour stop. He's currently in the midst of his UK and Europe trek for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. For someone of Drake's popularity, it's quite shocking that he was able to do this without fans swarming him.

It does appear to be late at night or at least very early in the morning there. But still, fans in the comments were shocked, to say the least. "It’s a blessing to walk down the street w/o harassment and you’re that famous!" one user writes.

"No lie that type of peace and quiet at that level no noise no let me get a pic no listen to my tape big bro shouldn’t be taken for granted," adds another.

However, others couldn't help but roast him for the random voice/accent he was using while narrating the clip. "He doesn’t even talk like himsel."

Drake ICEMAN

But the out-of-the-blue posts didn't stop there. In now seemingly deleted post that Bars caught, Drake decided to show off his excessive wealth with a safe completely filled with money. Users on X were asking the app's AI assistant Grok about how much could potentially be in there.

After a detailed calculation, it believes that The Boy has at least $20 million dollars inside of it. Of course, this a bold move to be showing off such a protected item with the public. But this just goes to show that Drake is in a different type of mode right now.