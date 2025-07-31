The Air Jordan 4 has become one of the most collaborative canvases in sneaker history. From streetwear legends to high-fashion labels, the silhouette has seen bold reinterpretations that push beyond traditional colorways.

One of the earliest collabs, the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4, set the tone for how exclusive and influential these projects could be. Since then, Jordan Brand has worked with artists, designers, athletes, and creatives to bring fresh perspectives to the iconic model.

In this list, we’re ranking top Air Jordan 4 collaborations. Some pairs were slept on, others sparked chaos and hype.

18. Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy Gum” (2024)

Image via Nike

This one feels more like a concept than a necessity. With the "Pine Green" Nike SB collab taking the cake, this pair kind of lives in the shadows. It’s clean, sure, but nothing about it screams collab-worthy.

For a skate-inspired Jordan, it feels more lifestyle than performance. Not bad, just forgettable especially in a lineup this deep.

17. Air Jordan 4 RM x Nigel Sylvester “Black” (2024)

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM x Nigel Sylvester “Black” should’ve been more daring. Nigel’s known for pushing boundaries on a bike, but this collab doesn't take any risks. The all-black upper with subtle branding isn’t bad. It’s just forgettable.

For a remastered silhouette, it lacks the remix energy you’d expect. It feels more like a test run than a full send. Cool in theory, but in the lineup of AJ4 collabs, this one rides in the middle lane. Nigel Sylvester loses nothing on this pair though, his collab with Jordan involves much more.

16. Olivia Kim x Air Jordan 4 “No Cover” (2019)

Image via StockX

The Olivia Kim x Air Jordan 4 “No Cover” came out swinging with a bold, black pony hair upper that instantly stood out. Part of her “No Cover” collection, the shoe tapped into 90s club culture and flipped the AJ4 into a fashion piece more than a court sneaker.

Olivia Kim, the VP of Creative Projects at Nordstrom, brought her underground NYC energy into the design. It didn’t land with everyone, but that’s kind of the point. It wasn’t made to please the masses it was made to stand alone.

15. PSG x Air Jordan 4 (2020)

Image via zsneakerheadz

The PSG x Air Jordan 4 from 2020 had all the makings of a classic: clean color blocking, premium materials, and a globally loved football club behind it. But something about it felt a bit too safe.

The Bordeaux accents looked nice, and the co-branded heel was a slick touch, but this release didn’t quite match the energy of PSG’s earlier collabs. It’s still a strong entry in the Jordan 4 collaboration list, just not a game-changer.

14. Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 “Black Denim” (2018)

Image via StockX

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 “Black Denim” from 2018 pulled off something most collabs can’t—merging streetwear and heritage without trying too hard. This wasn’t just a denim upper slapped onto a classic silhouette.

Levi’s branding on the tongue mimicked their iconic jeans patch, and the tonal black finish gave the shoe a raw, wearable edge. It didn’t hit as hard as the other pairs, but it still felt like a moment. It was gritty, understated, and better with wear, just like a good pair of 501s.

13. Air Jordan 4 RM x Nigel Sylvester “Pro Green” (2024)

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 4 RM x Nigel Sylvester “Pro Green” gave us something new without abandoning what works. Nigel, a pro BMX rider known for mixing style with grit, helped introduce the remastered low-top Jordan 4 silhouette.

The “Pro Green” colorway felt earthy but sharp, like something you’d beat up on a bike and still wear to dinner. It’s not perfect, but it marked a real pivot in how Jordan Brand thinks about lifestyle design, and that earns it some credit.

12. Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Taupe Haze” (2021)

Image via StockX

The Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Taupe Haze” had the tough job of following up a classic. After the runaway success of the 2020 collabs, expectations were sky-high and this one didn’t quite stick the landing.

The folded tongue, exposed stitching, and muted palette felt like an intentional art piece, but not everyone wanted to wear it. Still, Union deserves credit for sticking to its design DNA. This one wasn’t for everyone, but it stayed true to the story they started.

11. Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 “White Denim” (2018)

Image via Nike

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 “White Denim” went all in on the concept, and depending on who you ask, that was either brilliant or a bit much. The crisp white upper, raw denim texture, and Levi’s tag on the tongue made it feel more like a flex piece than a sneaker built for wear.

It was bold, clean, and unapologetically high-maintenance. Not the most versatile pair, but undeniably unique and in the right fit, it still looks like money.

10. Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Guava Ice” (2020)

Image via Flight Club

The Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Guava Ice” was a head-turner from the jump. The pastel pink upper, yellowed midsole, and stitched-down tongue sparked debates, but it’s grown into one of the most iconic AJ4 collabs of the last decade.

It felt like Union took a real creative risk and stuck the landing. Not everyone loved it at first, but that’s kind of the point. Great design should start conversations, and “Guava Ice” did just that.

9. Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 “Denim” (2018)

Image via Nike

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 “Denim” was the pair that started it all for this unexpected collab. Raw indigo denim covered nearly every inch, from the upper to the midsole, even the tongue tag got the classic Levi’s patch treatment.

It looked stiff at first glance, but broke in like your favorite pair of jeans. This one blurred the lines between streetwear and sneaker culture, and while not everyone rocked with the full-on denim look, it definitely made its mark.

8. Off-White x Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Sail” (2020)

Image via Karl Hab

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Sail” might be the cleanest Virgil Abloh design ever released. Drenched in soft neutrals and stripped down to its raw materials, it’s a masterclass in design as always . The exposed foam, signature zip tie, and “AIR” branding hit like a whisper instead of a shout.

Released as a women’s exclusive, it still became a grail for everyone. Virgil proved you don’t need loud colors to disrupt the game, just vision, timing, and intention.

7. Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” (2023)

Image via Yankeekicks

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” pulled off something rare, it made skateboarders and sneakerheads agree on something. Swapping out the usual stiff heel for a more skate-friendly feel, this was more than just a color swap.

The green hits added personality, but it was the purpose behind the redesign that made it click. Suddenly, the AJ4 felt agile again. A collab that respected both cultures and actually made sense on grip tape.

6. A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “While You Were Sleeping” (2024)

Image via A Ma Maniere

This collaboration felt like a quiet storm. Subtle at first glance, but rich in detail. The sail upper and violet accents weren’t just pretty but they told a story about overlooked voices and late-night hustle.

A Ma Maniere has a gift for restraint, and here they flexed it without feeling boring. This wasn’t about flash. It was about intention. And in a crowded field of collabs, that’s what gave it weight.

5. A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Violet Ore” (2022)

Image via StockX

We're keeping the trend going with the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Violet Ore”. This pair didn’t just make noise, it set the tone. Dropping at a time when luxury and storytelling started mattering more than hype, this pair nailed both.

The quilted lining, aged midsole, and muted violet upper gave it that refined edge A Ma Maniere is known for. It felt grown-up, like Jordan Brand was finally talking to an older, wiser audience. Few sneakers feel this considered. Even fewer still wear that message so well.

4. KAWS x Air Jordan 4 “Cool Grey” (2017)

Image via StockX

The KAWS x Air Jordan 4 “Cool Grey” was a moment. Suede on every panel., glow-in-the-dark soles., subtle hand graphics etched into the upper. KAWS, the street artist known for his Companion figures and XX signature, brought a collector’s mindset to the design.

It felt like art you could wear. Seven years later, it still holds weight. This is what happens when a collaboration respects the silhouette and elevates it without doing too much.

3. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack” (2018)

Image via StockX

This pair no doubt turned Travis into a sneaker icon. Inspired by Scott’s childhood love for the Houston Oilers, this pair came dressed in a bright university blue suede with hits of black and red. It wasn’t just the colors, it was the energy.

The speckled heel tabs, Cactus Jack branding, and hype storm that followed helped shift the sneaker game into a new era. It still holds up as one of Travis’s best and helped cement his place in Jordan Brand history.

2. Eminem x Air Jordan 4 “Encore” (2005)

Image via Flight Club

The Eminem x Air Jordan 4 “Encore” dropped like a myth. Only 50 pairs were made, gifted to friends and family to celebrate the release of Encore. Dressed in deep blue with red and black accents, the shoe mirrored the album’s bold cover.

It wasn’t just rare it felt untouchable. The fact that it resurfaced years later in a slightly tweaked form only cemented its legacy. This wasn’t about resale hype. It was about culture crossing into history.

1. Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 (2005)

Image via Sothebys

And finally, number one on the list. The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 from 2005 changed everything. It was the first Jordan 4 collab ever, and it didn’t play it safe. Military-inspired olive suede, orange hits, and a limited run of just 72 pairs made it feel like something forbidden.