Air Jordan 5 Gets A Ma Maniere Treatment In "Violet Ore"

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore Burgundy Crush” is the latest drop in the collaboration between Jordan Brand and the boutique. This pair continues the brand’s trend of elevating classic silhouettes with premium materials and intentional storytelling.

It’s more than just a sneaker, it’s part of the “Every Summer Tells A Story” campaign, touching on heritage, culture, and celebration, with nods to Juneteenth laced into the release. A Ma Maniere has built a reputation for transforming Jordans into wearable narratives. This Air Jordan 5 is no different.

It's known for its iconic reflective tongue and aggressive midsole design. The model gets a sophisticated rework while maintaining its legacy as a performance classic. From luxury interiors to community-driven themes, A Ma Maniere bridges sport and style with purpose.

In the photos, you can spot signature AMM touches like the quilted inner lining, translucent lace locks, and custom monogrammed tongues. The rich Violet Ore midsole and soft off-white upper create a sharp contrast. Further, aged netting gives it a vintage lean. It’s refined, rooted, and ready for the spotlight.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore/Burgundy Crush”

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore/Burgundy Crush” features a premium white leather upper paired with deep burgundy hits across the midsole, tongue, and liner. The reflective tongue is split between a classic Jumpman and A Ma Maniere’s signature “A” logo.

Quilted satin lines the interior, adding a luxe feel. Also, the netting appears slightly yellowed for a vintage edge. Burgundy “23” embroidery sits on the lateral heel, while “Nike Air” graces the back.

Aged translucent outsoles round out the look. Further, it’s a detailed, elegant take on the Jordan 5 built with intention and story.