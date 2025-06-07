Air Jordan 5 "Violet Ore" x A Ma Maniere Looks Better Up Close

Image via @zsneakerheadz
The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 Violet Ore reimagines a classic with the classic A Ma Maniere premium touch.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 "Violet Ore" collaboration highlights what happens when luxury meets legacy. Fresh off a string of high-profile drops, A Ma Maniere continues its run with another elevated take on a classic Jordan model.

Known for a muted, premium approach, the boutique’s latest work doesn’t stray far from the formula that's made its name ring louder every season. The Air Jordan 5 needs no introduction.

First released in 1990, the Tinker Hatfield design remains one of the most iconic sneakers in the Jordan lineage. Between its shark tooth midsole, reflective tongue, and clear rubber sole, the model has always been about blending performance innovation with bold looks.

Michael Jordan rocked them during one of his most dominant scoring seasons, and the silhouette still holds weight decades later. A Ma Maniere’s "Violet Ore" colorway leans into luxury.

As the sneaker world shifts toward more sophisticated styles, releases like this show why Jordan Brand stays relevant in every era. The new unboxing photos give a closer look at all the subtle upgrades. From the quilted interior to the deep violet accents, every part of the design feels considered.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore” Release Date

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 "Violet Ore" features crisp white leather uppers contrasted by rich violet accents across the midsole and collar. A translucent outsole gives a clean base while classic “Nike Air” branding decorates the heel.

Subtle “23” stitching near the heel nods to Jordan’s legacy. Quilted lines the interior for a luxurious feel, and custom lace locks bring an extra layer of detail.

A Ma Maniere’s signature understated palette and thoughtful upgrades shine throughout. These details, along with the familiar Jordan 5 silhouette, push the collaboration into must-have territory.

Originally, these were planned for June 7th. Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Violet Ore" is going to be released at some point in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

