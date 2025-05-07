A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 "Violet Ore" Delayed Until June

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 Violet Ore won’t be landing on shelves as soon as expected. Originally set to drop earlier in the year, the highly anticipated release is now scheduled for June.

While no official reason for the delay, the shift gives fans a bit more time to prepare for the drop. This collaboration continues the strong run between Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniere.

The boutique label, known for its elevated takes on classic silhouettes, has already reimagined the Jordan 1, 2, 3, and 4 with luxe finishes and thoughtful storytelling. Now, the Air Jordan 5 gets the same treatment.

The Air Jordan 5 itself is a significant model in the Jordan line. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it originally dropped in 1990 and was inspired by fighter jets and MJ’s aggressive play. With its sharp lines, mesh side panels, and reflective tongue, the silhouette has become a mainstay in retro rotations.

From the images shared, the Violet Ore colorway offers a refined look, balancing heritage with fashion-forward tones. Burgundy accents, premium materials, and stitched details make this a standout. These on-foot photos give a clean look at what’s to come when June rolls around.

Read More: Luxury Meets Legacy In The Swarovski Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 "Violet Ore" features a crisp white leather upper, paired with rich burgundy overlays and accents throughout. Mesh side panels provide breathability, while the tongue sports a soft, satin finish.

Black laces add contrast, and the embroidered “23” near the heel nods to Jordan’s legacy. A translucent outsole keeps things classic, and “Nike Air” branding on the back seals the retro vibe. The elevated materials, color contrast, and sleek detailing all echo A Ma Maniere’s refined aesthetic.

Subtle touches throughout highlight the luxury-meets-performance concept behind the collaboration.