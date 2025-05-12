A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore” Gets A Release Date

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore” is finally getting its release date, and official retailer images confirm the long-awaited drop. This luxurious collaboration between the Atlanta boutique and Jordan Brand showcases the AJ5 silhouette in a clean, understated execution.

A Ma Maniere is no stranger to elevated storytelling through footwear. Their projects with Jordan have consistently merged premium materials, subdued tones, and powerful narratives. This latest take on the Air Jordan 5 keeps that trend alive, dressing the shoe in a crisp white upper accented by deep violet hits across the midsole, tongue, and liner.

Originally debuting in 1990, the sneaker marked a turning point for Michael Jordan. The shoe introduced reflective tongues, lace locks, and a shark tooth midsole design inspired by fighter planes.

Over the years, it has become a canvas for collaborations and retros, with the “Violet Ore” continuing its legacy into a new chapter. Retailer images give us the clearest look yet at the details, including the stitched Nike Air on the heel, the satin quilted lining, and the signature 23 embroidery on the lateral.

The aged midsole and translucent outsole complete the vintage feel, giving the sneaker a refined, story-driven aesthetic.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore”

Image via GOAT

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 “Violet Ore” features a smooth white leather upper paired with rich violet accents. Black laces and a quilted burgundy satin lining add contrast and luxury.

The heel showcases embroidered Nike Air branding, while the number 23 appears stitched in tonal hues. Semi-translucent mesh panels cover the sides, offering classic AJ5 design cues. An aged translucent outsole rounds out the vintage-inspired finish.

This blend of premium materials and thoughtful detailing gives the shoe a sophisticated yet understated vibe.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 x A Ma Maniere "Violet Ore" is going to be released on June 7th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

Image via GOAT