Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Makes A Huge Summer Comeback

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is back with official retailer photos ahead of its highly anticipated summer release. Celebrating 35 years of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, this clean retro taps into one of the most beloved colorways in Jordan history.

The “Grape” first debuted in 1990, bringing bold colors and a fresh energy to the Air Jordan line. It stood out with a white leather upper, translucent netting, and that unmistakable combination of grape purple and new emerald green.

It was the first Jordan 5 to lean into lifestyle over performance, and over time it’s become a symbol of timeless style. With the 35th anniversary in full swing, Jordan Brand is giving fans another chance at this classic.

Official photos show a faithful recreation of the OG. The icy sole, lace locks, embroidered Jumpman, and Nike Air branding on the heel all return, making this a true nod to the original. This release doesn’t just bring back a sneaker...

It reminds everyone why the Jordan 5 has endured across generations. The photos provided preview every angle, from the smooth leather upper to the crisp color blocking. It’s a clean retro that keeps everything that made the original great.

Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape”

Image via JD Sports UK

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” features a white leather upper with mesh netting on the sides and tongue. Also, a deep purple tongue with teal Jumpman branding adds a vibrant contrast.

Teal also appears on the midsole shark teeth, balancing against the purple base. Further, the sneaker includes classic details like a lace toggle, visible Air unit, and icy blue outsole. On the heel, retro Nike Air embroidery completes the throwback feel.

A black midsole and inner lining ground the colorway, while the padded collar ensures comfort. Clean stitching and crisp panels round out this faithful anniversary edition.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is going to return on June 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via JD Sports UK