Air Jordan 5 “Grape” Drops In A Couple Of Hours

Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 5 Grape returns with classic details and clean execution, here's why this drop still hits today.

The Air Jordan 5 Grape is officially back and dropping in just a few hours. Known for its bold color blocking and unexpected palette, the “Grape” has always stood out as one of the more unique entries in the Jordan lineup.

It originally debuted in 1990 and broke from the typical Bulls color scheme with a mix of purple and teal. It’s a colorway that became iconic thanks in part to Will Smith, who famously wore the pair on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" with no laces, setting off a cultural moment.

The Air Jordan 5 itself was designed by Tinker Hatfield and inspired by WWII fighter planes, evident in the aggressive midsole teeth and mesh side panels. With its visible Air unit, reflective tongue, and lace lock system, the silhouette helped push the performance and style boundaries of basketball sneakers at the time.

It also came during the height of Michael Jordan’s rise, making its place in sneaker history even more cemented. The latest retro brings back the clean white leather base with hits of Grape Ice and New Emerald across the midsole, tongue, and branding.

The icy translucent sole and Nike Air on the heel seal the deal. These detailed shots show off the crisp execution ahead of today’s release.

Air Jordan 5 “Grape”
air-jordan-5-grape-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The 2025 Air Jordan 5 Grape features a smooth white leather upper with signature mesh panels on the sides. A rich purple tongue contrasts nicely against the clean base, while teal Jumpman and midsole accents give the pair its iconic “Grape” feel.

The black midsole creates a clean break, balancing the brighter tones. Underfoot, an icy translucent outsole completes the classic look. Nike Air branding on the heel nods to the OG release.

The overall build stays true to form, keeping what worked and refreshing it with pristine materials. It’s a faithful retro that doesn’t try too hard.

Air Jordan 5 “Grape” Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is going to return today, June 21st, 2025 at 10AM Eastern Time. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

The shoes will be available via Nike SNKRS and other popular sneaker retailers.

air-jordan-5-grape-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-5-grape-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

